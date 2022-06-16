Half of Limerick assault victims don’t follow up with a complaint, new figures show

ALMOST half of assault victims in Limerick do not make a formal complaint to gardai even when they have sustained serious injuries, the head of the Limerick garda division has revealed.

The number of assault incidents, particularly late at night, has risen substantially across the city and county this year – in line with the re-opening of the night time economy.

Assault incidents, many of which are related to alcohol use, increased by 95% in the Limerick garda division during the first five months of this year compared to the same period in 2021.

The number of assaults more than doubled (+123%) in the Roxboro Road district while there was a 98% increase in the Henry Street district.

Assaults have also increased significantly in the Bruff and Newcastle West districts but the number of incidents in both areas is considerably lower than in the city (23 in Bruff and 39 in Newcastle West).

Briefing members of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee on the latest crime trends Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said a significant number of victims, including some who have been stabbed, do not co-operate with the subsequent garda investigation.

“An awful lot of what we call Section 3 assaults, which involve somebody getting punched or having teeth knocked out or getting hit or whatever, we are not getting complaints,” he said.

“At least 40 or 50% of people who are reporting it on the night don’t follow up with a complaint – even ones where we have stabbings and even ones where there have been very serious assaults with weapons,” he added.

Chief Supt Roche told the quarterly meeting the trend of non-reporting was discussed by local garda management recently and that a number of reasons have been identified for complaints not being made.

“Sometimes it’s between individuals who may have resolved things themselves and there are others who, for one reason or another, just don’t follow up,” he said.

While gardai do not receive complaints from a large number of assault victims, investigation files are compiled and retained in each case while the Victim Service Office will also make contact with and liaise with those who have been attacked and who may have sustained injuries.