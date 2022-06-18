‘Permanent’ eye damage after man glassed in Limerick pub by total stranger

A YOUNG man who was “glassed” in a Limerick city pub suffered a “substantial loss of vision in his eye”.

Limerick Circuit Court heard how the victim had to have a shard of glass removed from his left eye, has blurred vision, substantial loss of vision and is “likely to be visually impaired on a permanent basis”.

In a victim impact statement, he said he spent six months after the incident with the curtains drawn as he was “highly sensitive to light”. He said he couldn’t watch TV for more than 15 minutes because his eye would get irritated.

Jonathan Grant, aged 34, of Glenbrook, Old Singland Road, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at Flannery’s bar, 17 Upper Denmark Street, Limerick city on October 22, 2017.

Outlining the case, John O'Sullivan BL, instructed by state solicitor Padraig Mawe, said the victim from Limerick, aged in his mid twenties at the time, was socialising in the bar.

The investigating garda, Eoin Murray told Mr O’Sullivan that when gardai arrived the victim had blood on his face, a deep laceration to his upper cheek and an eye wound.

Garda Murray said he was told the victim had been struck by a pint glass. CCTV footage captured the assault and the defendant being apprehended by security staff, the court heard.

During garda interviews Mr Grant identified himself on CCTV but said he “would never throw a glass”.

“It’s wrong. Has he lost his vision? It is sad,” said Mr Grant during the garda interview. He told gardai he couldn’t recall the incident due to the amount of alcohol he had consumed.

Mr O’Sullivan said a report from an ophthalmologist said the victim is “likely to be visually impaired on a permanent basis” and to repair the cornea would need cornea transplant surgery.

Mr O’Sullivan read out a victim impact statement.

“I was assaulted by a person unknown to me. I have vision loss in my eye - a lot of pain and light sensitivity and difficulties with depth perception. I struggled to go out for six months afterwards as I was highly sensitive to light. I stayed in my room with the curtains drawn. I couldn’t watch TV for more than 15 minutes as my eye would get irritated. My eye is still highly sensitive to light,” read out Mr O’Sullivan.

He “lost” his position as an apprentice butcher in a supermarket and was put on the floor stacking shelves. The victim said it was “traumatic and mentally draining reliving it”.

Pat Whyms BL, who represented Mr Grant, asked Garda Murray if his client was of good character and was never on the garda radar before now? Garda Murray agreed.

“Unfortunately this matter has serious consequences. Mr Grant is not a person with a drink problem. Only two or three times in his life has he consumed so much drink that he can’t remember. He didn’t realise when he swung he had a glass in his hand. He is not a person who deliberately smashes a glass into somebody’s face. He accepts fully it was unprovoked and a violent assault,” said Mr Whyms.

The barrister said Mr Grant lives with his partner and two young children,

“He emphasised very strongly to me to express how sorry he is. He wishes he could take it back but he can’t. He is shocked and horrified that one moment of recklessness has had such devastating consequences,” said Mr Whyms.

The court heard Mr Grant has taken out a Credit Union loan of €10,000 and borrowed €5,000 from a friend as way of compensation.

“It is a lot of money for him. He has no previous convictions, works hard and plays sports. Through a momentary lapse he finds himself in this position and putting the victim in the position he is in,” said Mr Whymes.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said this is a “very serious matter” and he required time to consider the medical, victim impact and probation service reports.

The case was adjourned.