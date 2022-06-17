Limerick judge hits out at the ‘system’ as four-year-old case finally heard

A LEADING Limerick judge has again highlighted the delay in cases coming before him, saying the “system needs to be looked at”.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was speaking in Limerick Circuit Court after hearing evidence, following a guilty plea, relating to an incident which happened in October, 2017 - over four and a half years ago.

“What is the reason it is taking so long to get through the system?” he asked.

Judge O’Donnell said it is “taking too long”.

“The system needs to be looked at,” said Judge O’Donnell, who referred to remarks made in a victim impact statement.

“It has taken over four years for this matter to come to court. It is too long in my humble view,” said Judge O’Donnell.

It is the fourth time this year - that the Leader is aware of - that he has spoken from the bench about the number of years it takes for him to be presented with a case.

In January, during two separate cases Judge Donnell spoke about the delays in justice being served.

In the first one, Judge O’Donnell said the incident occurred in early 2017 and was promptly investigated by gardai. Over four and half years later the judge said it has come through the system “to get to my desk to crystalize matters”.

“We are where we are regarding the system. I am not laying blame. The timeframe of four years is of concern in matters of this nature. They are taking quite a lot of time to get through the system. It is not easy on the accused or the victim,” said Judge O’Donnell (pictured).

On the following day, the incident which led to the prosecution and court case happened in 2016.

“It is unfortunate the time it takes before it comes to finalisation. It is over five years ago. Unfortunately it is a fact. It makes it very difficult for the families of the injured party and equally the accused has it hanging over them. My view is the period is too long,” said Judge O’Donnell.

It is not something he has “control over”, said the judge, and he has to engage with the system as it is.

During sentencing in a case in February, Judge O’Donnell said a mitigating factor was that there is a delay in the system. He said the accused was “caught red-handed” in February 2015.

“I accept matters have to take a course but the devices were sent to Dublin for analysis in 2015. It was not completed until 2018,” said Judge O’Donnell.

He said due to the seriousness of the categories it was deserving of a custodial sentence.

“I have listened to the mitigation. It is a period of seven years since the seizure of the computers. I feel it is too long to impose a custodial sentence. It would be disproportionate,” said Judge O’Donnell.