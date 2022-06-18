Search

18 Jun 2022

Global cargo provider to establish new base at Shannon

Limerick Live reporter

18 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

news@limerickleader.ie

SHANNON Airport has received a boost after Europe’s largest cargo airline confirmed the hub as the latest addition to its network.

Cargolux, which is headquartered in Luxembourg, provides delivery services across the globe and has 85 offices in 50 countries.

It has 2,500 staff globally.

Shannon welcomed its first Cargolux flight, which flew from Seattle, on Sunday.

It forms a route which will take in Los Angeles, Seattle and Shannon before returning to its home territory in Luxembourg.

Domenico Ceci, Cargolux’s executive vice-president, sales and marketing said: “This new frequency is a welcome development for Cargolux to connect with its global customers and expand services in the area. Shannon is a thriving commercial gateway, and we look forward to building our partnerships in the region.”

The chief executive of the Shannon Group, which includes the airport,  Mary Considine said: “Cargolux has been operating ad hoc flights into Shannon for several years and this regular service cements the airline’s commitment to Shannon, on the back of growing demand in Ireland.  The addition of Shannon Airport to their global network is another vote of confidence in our airport facilities.”

With Cargolux’s worldwide network covering over 75 destinations on scheduled all-cargo flights, this service will provide a new option for the region’s manufacturing sector exporting to the global marketplace.”

Cargolux operates a fleet of 30 Boeing 747-8 and Boeing 747-400 freighters, and will join DHL, UPS and FedEx in offering scheduled cargo services from Shannon Airport.

Clare TD Joe Carey said: “The arrival of the first scheduled flight by Cargolux marks another milestone in Shannon's post-Covid recovery and, even more significantly, provides access to more than 75 destinations.”

