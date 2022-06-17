Search

Kate O'Brien's most famous novel back in print after 70 years

LIMERICK author Kate O'Brien's most famous novel is finally available again after being out of print for almost 70 years.

Kate O’Brien (1897‒1974) is one of the most important writers of the twentieth century. Of her nine novels, Pray for the Wanderer is her rarest.

The novel is her love letter to Limerick and explores the emotional pain of an Irish writer genuinely torn between the artistic freedom of abroad and the beguiling beauty and security of home.

Arlen House, one of Ireland's most distinguished literary presses and based in Limerick, have been instrumental in the revival of interest in Kate O'Brien's work. 

In 1984 they founded the Kate O’Brien Weekend in Limerick to honour Kate and her work.

Arlen House will launch the book on Saturday, June 18 at 12pm in 2 Perry Square as part of the Limerick Literary Festival.

Mary Coll and Caitríona Clear, who have each a 40 year history of studying Kate O'Brien, will discuss why she remains so important.

The Festival programme for 2022 includes talks, interviews, poetry, an exhibition, and centres around the theme of re-emergence.

