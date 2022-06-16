WATCH: Limerick teenage star wins a second medal at the World Para Swimming Championships

LIMERICK'S Roisin Ni Riain has won a second medal at the2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Portugal.

The Drombanna teenager won bronze last Sunday in the 100m butterfly S13 class and followed that up on Wednesday evening with another bronze in the 100m S13 backstroke, in a race in which she was the youngest competitor.

A member of Limerick Swimming Club and a student at Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh, Ní Riain isn't done yet at the Complexo de Piscinas Olímpicas do Funchal in Madeira with the S13 400m Freestyle on Friday and the SM13 200m Individual Medley on Saturday.

“Obviously that feels good you know, coming out here on an international stage and being able to perform and being able to medal so yeah, I think I’m making a name for myself!”



17 year old Ní Riain, who competed at Tokyo 2020 last September is coached by John Szaranek.

In Wednesday evening's final in Portugal, Gia Pergolini of America took gold with silver going to Australian Katja Dedekind and the Limerick star Ni Riain in third.