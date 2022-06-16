WATCH: Limerick teenage star wins a second medal at the World Para Swimming Championships

Róisín Ní Riain
LIMERICK'S Roisin Ni Riain has won a second medal at the2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Portugal.
The Drombanna teenager won bronze last Sunday in the 100m butterfly S13 class and followed that up on Wednesday evening with another bronze in the 100m S13 backstroke, in a race in which she was the youngest competitor.
A member of Limerick Swimming Club and a student at Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh, Ní Riain isn't done yet at the Complexo de Piscinas Olímpicas do Funchal in Madeira with the S13 400m Freestyle on Friday and the SM13 200m Individual Medley on Saturday.
She’s done it and she’s delighted!!!— Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) June 15, 2022
“Obviously that feels good you know, coming out here on an international stage and being able to perform and being able to medal so yeah, I think I’m making a name for myself!”
She certainly is!!! #TheNextLevel #Madeira2020 pic.twitter.com/luHH5qI0ZU
17 year old Ní Riain, who competed at Tokyo 2020 last September is coached by John Szaranek.
“Obviously that feels good you know, coming out here on an international stage and being able to perform and being able to medal so yeah, I think I’m making a name for myself," beamed Ní Riain after her second medal success.
In Wednesday evening's final in Portugal, Gia Pergolini of America took gold with silver going to Australian Katja Dedekind and the Limerick star Ni Riain in third.
The latest crime trends for the Limerick division were circulated to members of the Joint Policing Committee
Authorities were contacted when materials from the old nursing home at Ard na Ri outside Bruff were moved to a field | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.