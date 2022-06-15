Vandalism attack on home and parked cars close to Limerick village

Gardai at Bruff are investigating the incident | FILE PHOTO / Adrian Butler
GARDAI are appealing for information after significant damage was caused to a private home and two parked cars which were parked outside.
The property - in the townland of Garbally, Bruff - was targeted by a lone male at around 1am last Thursday, June 9.
"The culprit smashed a number of windows in the house by firing rocks through them. Then, he turned his attention to two cars that were parked outside the house. He smashed windows in both cars in a similar manner," said Garda John Finnerty.
"As one could imagine, this was very distressing to the owner of the house. The incident left her clearly traumatised," he added.
Gardai attached to Bruff garda station are investigating the incident and anyone with information or who saw anything unusual in the area during the early hours of of last Thursday is asked to come forward.
They can be contacted at (061) 382940.
