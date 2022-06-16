Award-winning author Louise O'Neill to speak at Limerick Literary Festival

AWARD winning author Louise O'Neill will be in conversation with Sarah Moore Fitzgerald at this year's Limerick Literary Festival.

The Asking For It author will be interviewed at the University of Limerick as part of the festival which takes place on June 18 and 19.

Asking For It, was published in September 2015 to widespread critical acclaim and she went on to win the Specsaver’s Senior Children’s Book of the Year at the 2015 Irish Book Awards, the Literature Prize at Irish Tatler’s Women of the Year Awards, and the American Library Association's Michael L. Printz award.

Asking For It was voted Book of the Year at the Irish Books Awards 2015 and spent 52 consecutive weeks in the Irish top 10 bestseller list.

The New York Times called it "riveting and essential" and The Guardian named O' Neill "the best YA fiction writer alive today." Both novels have been optioned for screen.

O'Neill's first novel for adults, Almost Love, was published in March 2018, followed shortly by The Surface Breaks, her feminist re-imagining of The Little Mermaid which was released in May 2018.

Her second novel for adults, After the Silence, was published in September 2020 and spent six weeks in the top three of the Irish book charts.

Her third novel for adults, Idol, was released in May 2022 to widespread critical acclaim. It went straight in at number 1 in Ireland and number 12 in the U.K.

Louise and Sarah will be in conversation on Saturday June 18th at 2.00pm. Tickets are available to book through the festival website on www. limerickliteraryfestival.com or on Eventbrite.