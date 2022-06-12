Search

12 Jun 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Country charm in Coolbane Woods

Number 3 Coolbane Woods is a spacious and very flexible accommodation, which is flooded with natural light

12 Jun 2022 5:00 PM

SHERRY FitzGerald are pleased to introduce No 3 Coolbane Woods to the market.

This imposing family home is situated on a private site within this exclusive development, in the heart of the historic Castleconnell Village.

The property itself is a detached, double fronted property laid out over three floors with spacious and very flexible accommodation, which is flooded with natural light.

The privacy of both the front and back gardens and the quiet traffic free setting are sure to appeal to the family market and viewing is recommended without delay.

Castleconnell is a picturesque village with tranquil riverside setting and a host of facilities including children’s playground, restaurants, coffee shops to name but a few.

A well-regarded primary school and easy access to the M7 motorway ensures this location never fails to attract significant interest. UL and the many employers of Castletroy are also easily accessible.

Upon arriving at this most attractive property, you will be immediately impressed by the scale and quality of the house and surrounds.

On entering the tiled hallway the accommodation flows through to the large kitchen/breakfast room, which is fully fitted with a sleek modern wood kitchen and island unit, with ceramic floor tiles and integrated appliances. This room is further enhanced by an open plan sun room extension with double doors and solid timber floors and enjoys pleasant views over the back garden.

The principal reception room is a most spacious living room with carpet flooring and an attractive limestone fireplace with gas insert. These rooms also open through to the sun room.

Also off the hallway, there is a spacious family room or playroom which is invaluable extra living space for the active family. The ground floor accommodation is completed by a fully fitted utility room and guest w.c.

At first floor level there are 4 excellent bedrooms, two with ensuite bathrooms. The main bedroom has the benefit of a an ensuite shower room and fitted wardrobes for storage. There is a large fully tiled family bathroom also at first floor level.

On the second floor there is the added bonus of two further bedrooms which offer flexible accommodation as home office, games room or whatever the new buyer wishes.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 3 Coolbane Woods, Castleconnell
Description: Five-bedroom, five-bath detached home
Price: €575,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: 061 418000
