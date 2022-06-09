Funding approved for 70 Active Travel projects in Limerick

MORE than 70 different Active Travel projects across Limerick have received funding approval from the National Transport Authority, it has been announced.

Limerick City and County Council, which is responsible for the projects, says they include new footpaths and pedestrian crossings to greenway connections and junction tightening.

More than €10m has been allocated to the schemes that will improve connectivity for communities across the city and county. The local authority says, the latest allocation of funding means more than €24m has been approved fir Active Travel projects in Limerick so far this year.

Work is already underway on footpath projects at a number of locations including Kennedy Park, Irish Estates and the Regeneration Area of O’Malley Park, Southill. Funding has been approved for projects in each of Limerick's municipal districts.

Brian Kennedy, Director of Transportation and Mobility with Limerick City and County Council said: “The vast majority of these schemes are designed to benefit pedestrians across the city and county. The addition of new and upgraded footpaths along with more pedestrian crossings will make it easier and safer for thousands of citizens to get to their destinations in a sustainable way. The Active Travel team at Limerick City and County Council is working closely with our partners in the NTA to deliver these improvements as quickly as possible.”

Sean McGlynn, Senior Engineer with Active Travel added: “Our teams are already on the ground delivering on a number of these schemes and we will have more of them underway in the coming weeks. The allocation of more than €10m for these works means we can deliver Active Travel improvements for a large swathe of citizens across Limerick.”

Click here for the full list of schemes which have been approved for funding.