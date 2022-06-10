Information sought following separate burglaries at business premises in Limerick

Gardai are investigating both incidents
GARDAI are renewing their appeal for information following separate break-ins at two commercial premises in Limerick city.
In one incident - at exactly 4.38pm on June 1 - a door was smashed at a premises at Racefield Centre, Fr Russell Road in Dooradoyle.
"The culprit smashed open the front door of the premises in an effort to get in. He then managed to locate a safe which he also smashed open. He extracted a small sum of cash before escaping," said Garda John Finnerty.
The second burglary happened at a café at Corbally Road at 2am the following day - June 2.
"In this case, the culprits forced the front door of the property. They went inside and stole a small amount of cash," said Garda Finnerty.
Gardai at Roxboro Road and Mayorstone stations have launched separate investigations and they are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Maura O’Neill from Limerick City Tidy Towns with Libby and Suzanne Hickey from South’s |PICTURE: Ava O’Donoghue/iLoveLimerick
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.