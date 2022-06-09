Friends jailed for assaulting Limerick brothers on bus

TWO friends have been jailed for their role in an unprovoked attack on two brothers who were celebrating their graduation.

The victims, aged 17 and 18, were punched and head-butted during a bus journey home following a night out in Newcastle West on May 25, 2018.

Richard O'Shaughnessy, aged 29, of Liosdara, Broadford and Conor Greaney, aged 26, of John Paul Terrace, Broadford had pleaded guilty to assault charges.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda James Finn said the brothers had travelled from their home to Newcastle West at around 10pm and were returning home on a private bus when the incident occurred at around 2.10am.

He said the defendants were on a separate night out and boarded the bus in Newcastle West without permission.

The garda told Lily Buckley BL, instructed by state solicitor Aidan Judge, a verbal argument broke out involving the younger victim which prompted his older brother to intervene.

He was then head-butted and punched in the face by Mr Greaney who also struck the then 17-year-old. Mr O’Shaughnessy punched the younger brother in the face.

Judge Patrick Meghan was told both brothers sustained bruising and soft-tissues injuries and that the older of the two required medical treatment for a displaced nose. Both also suffered significant stress and worry as the incident happened close to their exams.

Barrister Liam Carroll, representing Conor Greaney said his client accepts he “did the wrong thing and made the wrong decision” and that he has regretted it since.

He said his client is working full time, has a young child and has “limited his drinking”.

Barrister Pat Barriscale said client, Richard O’Shaughnessy, is also working full time and now understands the gravity of what he did.

Both men, Judge Meghan was told, are at low risk of re-offending while €8,000 was offered as compensation.

Imposing sentence, the judge said the incident was towards the higher end of the scale and that the pair had inflicted a “particularly bad and unprovoked beating” to save a €25 taxi fare.

While accepting the defendants have matured since, he said a custodial sentence was still warranted.

He imposed four year prison sentences, suspending the final two years.