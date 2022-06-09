Enterprise hubs across Limerick get major funding boost

MORE than €400,000 in funding has been secured to upgrade seven enterprise hubs across Limerick and the Mid-West region.

Engine Hubs provides a hybrid working infrastructure for remote workers and business owners, as well as full landing pad services to multinationals looking to set up or expand their operations in the region.

A a network of privately and publicly owned co-working spaces that serve businesses and individuals in both urban and rural areas, the network of 17 homegrown hubs work together as one network, serving both rural and urban communities.

Each hub has its own unique character and offers move-in and drop-in office space for business owners, start-ups, scale-ups and a growing number of remote workers.

It's one of 81 nationwide projects to be given funding as part of the national hubs network development plan.

In total €401,000 has been granted, and this will enable the enterprise hubs in Limerick to enhance and expand the remote working infrastructure available across city and county.

Mike Cantwell, the chief executive of Innovate Limerick and the head of the Local Enterprise Office said the Engine Hub's overall aim is to copper-fasten the attractiveness of the Mid-West as the first choice location for living, working and investing by providing opportunities for the companies to explore, create and facilitate important collaborations.

"I am confident that the successful funding announced will add greatly to the enterprise development infrastructure of Limerick and the entire region. Quality workspaces in accessible locations is key to the development of the region. The strong working relationships between the members of the Engine Hubs network ensures successful collaboration and the securing over €400,000 in funding is a great example of how we work together," he said.

Seven remote working hubs, including those located at Roxboro, Newcastle West, Croom, Bruree and the city centre, will benefit from the share in funding.

Senator Maria Byrne has welcomed the funding announcement, adding: "Fine Gael is determined to ensure balanced regional development across the country and an important element of that is making remote working an option for more people. The drive to encourage remote working will help revitalise towns and villages and it supports Fine Gael’s ambition and campaign to build stronger, safer communities in Limerick."