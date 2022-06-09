Snapchat drug deals ‘common’ judge hears - Limerick man admits selling cannabis through social media

SNAPCHAT and other social media platforms are frequently being used to facilitate the sale of drugs, a Limerick judge has been told.

One defendant who pleaded guilty to having €5,000 worth of cannabis for sale or supply through a Snapchat page was told he was within “a hair’s breadth of going to prison” for the offence.

Declan Breach, aged 25, of Dromroe, Rhebogue, Limerick city was before Limerick Circuit Court after he was detected supplying the drugs through the social media account

Judge Tom O’Donnell, who conceded he wasn’t an IT aficionado, asked the investigating garda, Eoin Murray, if this method of purchasing drugs is “common”.

“It would be. Through multiple social media platforms the sale of drugs can be facilitated,” said Garda Murray.

Limerick Circuit Court heard that gardai raided a property on Upper Gerald Griffin Street in the city on October 23, 2020.

Outlining the case, John O'Sullivan BL, instructed by state solicitor Padraig Mawe, said the defendant was supplying the drugs through a Snapchat account.

Garda Murray agreed. He said the products would be advertised for sale and what was in stock.

Mr O’Sullivan said during garda interviews Mr Breach admitted to “selling weed” through the Snapchat account.

When gardai put it to the defendant that he was using Snapchat to organise the sale of drugs Mr Breach said: “When you put it like that”.

The page that Mr Breach set up had a “few hundred followers” and those who wished to purchase cannabis would “text the page”.

Mr O’Sullivan said the accused was doing this for profit and to feed his own habit.

Eimear Carey BL, who represented Mr Breach, said her client panicked initially.

“He ran,” said Garda Murray.

Following that he was very co-operative said Ms Carey.

“He gave full and frank interviews,” said Garda Murray, who agreed with the barrister that Mr Breach had quite a significant drug addiction.

Ms Carey said her client is a chef and due to the pandemic was out of work for a period of time.

“Due to the financial implications he set up this page to make extra money,” said Ms Carey.

She said there was a positive probation report.

“He had a difficult upbringing. He started abusing drugs at age 12 - from cannabis to cocaine and tablets. He did complete his Junior Cert and worked as a chef in a number of premises in Limerick city.

“He suffers from anxiety and depression and is almost drug free. He has written a letter of apology and gave chapter and verse to gardai,” said Ms Carey, who asked Judge O’Donnell to give him a chance.

Judge O’Donnell said this was a “sophisticated operation” albeit it on a small scale.

“Nevertheless he had a mobile phone, plastic bags, plastic container, resealable bags, scales - all the paraphernalia,” said Judge O’Donnell, who added that Mr Breach “doing a runner” didn’t help matters.

In the defendant's favour was his early admissions, accepting responsibility and a lengthy probation report.

Judge O’Donnell was inclined to impose an immediate custodial sentence but decided it was not the best course. He handed down a two and half year suspended sentence for the sale or supply of drugs.

“You were within a hair’s breadth of going to prison. I’m giving you a chance. I don’t want to see you back here,” said Judge O’Donnell.