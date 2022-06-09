Search

09 Jun 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Modern masterpiece at Quarry Hill

Limerick Property Watch: Modern masterpiece at Quarry Hill

Quarry Hill features a bespoke quality Kitchen with De Dietrich appliances

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

09 Jun 2022 11:30 AM

THIS exceptional A3 rated newly built property is centrally located on the Dublin Road being a short stroll to the thriving centre of Limerick City and convenient to the University of Limerick in Castletroy (2.5km) Limerick College of Art (0.5km) and the landmark Opera Square development on Charlotte Quay (1km).

This four bedroom residence has approximately 184 sq.m (1,980 sq.ft) of generously proportioned space extending over three floors.

Built in 2020 to the highest standards, it has been stylishly fitted out with high end luxury finishes throughout from the bespoke Zanewood fitted kitchen with granite worktops to the six-person hot tub on the rear deck.

The property boasts Air-to-Water heating and is highly insulated with an excellent A3 energy rating.

The residence sits slightly elevated above street level and has a striking tiered rear garden and deck accessed via bi-folding doors off the kitchen-diner.

Pub in Limerick village up for sale as long-time owners plan to retire

To the front the house impresses with a limestone clad facade and paved driveway with steps leading up to the front door.

Amongst some of the features are triple-glazed grey pvc windows and doors throughout, remote control blinds in all bedrooms and a roller electric pvc-panelled entrance gate to driveway having parking for two cars.

In today’s market, opportunities to acquire houses of this calibre are rare.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 1 Quarry Hill, Dublin Road
Description: Four bedroom, three bath semi-detached home
Price: €450,000
Contact: Briain at Rooney Auctioneers on (061) 413511 or Joe in Wheeler Auctioneers on (061) 383403
*Sponsored content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media