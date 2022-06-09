THIS exceptional A3 rated newly built property is centrally located on the Dublin Road being a short stroll to the thriving centre of Limerick City and convenient to the University of Limerick in Castletroy (2.5km) Limerick College of Art (0.5km) and the landmark Opera Square development on Charlotte Quay (1km).

This four bedroom residence has approximately 184 sq.m (1,980 sq.ft) of generously proportioned space extending over three floors.

Built in 2020 to the highest standards, it has been stylishly fitted out with high end luxury finishes throughout from the bespoke Zanewood fitted kitchen with granite worktops to the six-person hot tub on the rear deck.

The property boasts Air-to-Water heating and is highly insulated with an excellent A3 energy rating.

The residence sits slightly elevated above street level and has a striking tiered rear garden and deck accessed via bi-folding doors off the kitchen-diner.

To the front the house impresses with a limestone clad facade and paved driveway with steps leading up to the front door.

Amongst some of the features are triple-glazed grey pvc windows and doors throughout, remote control blinds in all bedrooms and a roller electric pvc-panelled entrance gate to driveway having parking for two cars.

In today’s market, opportunities to acquire houses of this calibre are rare.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 1 Quarry Hill, Dublin RoadDescription: Four bedroom, three bath semi-detached homePrice: €450,000