Search

04 Jun 2022

Pub in Limerick village up for sale as long-time owners plan to retire

Pub in Limerick village up for sale as long-time owners plan to retire

The Red Setter public house has been a watering hole in Castlemahon for well over a century

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

04 Jun 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE RED Setter is up for sale but the sun may be setting on its days as a pub.

The Castlemahon watering hole traded successfully as a seven day licensed premises until Covid hit our shores in 2020. It is synonymous with the Liston name and goes back generations and generations within the family.

The Red Setter was purchased by the current owners in the mid-nineties. They are understood to be retiring and auctioneer Charles O’Brien has brought it to the market.

He says the entire property and adjacent grounds are being offered for sale without the pub license but if the purchaser so wishes they can purchase it. Mr O’Brien is guiding at €350,000.

The sale includes the licensed public house area and lounge; four bedroom property overhead the pub; derelict cottage and rear grounds and grounds with around 427 feet of road frontage.

Builders as well as publicans and restaurateurs have expressed interest.

“Adjacent to the pub, there is a very important piece of ground which has great planning potential,” said Mr O’Brien.

Indeed, the advertisement on Daft reads: “The present owners had a pre-planning request with Limerick City and County Council and they were in favour of a proposed development on this parcel of ground consisting of five detached houses 1,936 sq ft each.

“It is anticipated further planning may be obtained on the remainder of the grounds subject to Limerick City and County Council approval.”

There is the possibility of up to seven or eight homes on the main street site if the council agreed.

Car parking space in Limerick for sale for €15,000

Irish Water has confirmed that the proposed connection to the network for five houses can be facilitated. It is stressed that the owners are not selling any of the property subject to planning permission.

However, Mr O’Brien isn’t ruling out the possibility of The Red Setter continuing on as a place for locals to socialise.

“I would see a future there for it as a gastro pub,” said Mr O’Brien, who cited the popularity of Foley’s at the Pike, Neville's at the Cross and The Old Stand in West Limerick

His phone has been buzzing with interested parties enquiring about the property.

“I've a nice few enquiries, with people looking at different options. There is a lot of space in the property itself, now it would need a major refurbishment but you have the space there. Or the other option is to knock the whole thing and go for more houses

“It’s suitable for at least five houses. There is a cottage there that would give you planning for another house plus there would be more space for houses after that. You could have seven or eight houses,” said Mr O’Brien.

It remains to be seen whether the new owner thinks there is more profit in building properties compared to pulling pints.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media