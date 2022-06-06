Limerick pupils are Global Goal Getters

THE work of pupils from three primary schools in Limerick - Oola NS, Knockainey NS and Cloverfield NS - has been chosen to feature in the latest edition of the Our World Irish Aid Awards online magazine Global Goal Getters.

The accolade means the students are now in the running for a coveted place at the prestigious national final which will take place at Farmleigh House in Dublin later this month.

Fifth and sixth Class pupils from Oola NS wrote a thought-provoking story about Cróga, an elephant who came from Sri Lanka to live in Dublin Zoo, with plastic playing a big role in the story - click here to watch.

Sixth Class pupil Jack Hannon from Knockainey NS wrote an insightful poem about the earth’s wellbeing while classmate John Quane designed a colour poster with a simple message – Stop Climate Change.

Liam Kinkead and Ava Walsh, 6th Class pupils at Cloverfield NSl, created a piece of word art (pictured), while 5th Class pupils Emma English and Katie O’Donnell devised a wordsearch also based on this year’s theme.

Congratulating the pupils and teachers at the three Limerick schools, Minister of State for Overseas Development and Diaspora, Colm Brophy T.D. said: “Our second Global Getters magazine is packed full of exceptional projects that challenge us all about thing we can individually and collectively do to tackle the big issues facing the world today and in the future."

Mr Brophy added: "I am so encouraged not just by the level of participation in this year’s Awards, but also by the level of insight and understanding demonstrated by our young people when it comes to making our planet a better home for all. This is a testament to the commitment of our national school teachers and their passion for the Awards and nurturing an ethos of global citizenship.”

The schools will now compete for a place at the National Final Ceremony and inclusion in a special edition printed annual magazine which will be distributed nationwide.