Search

06 Jun 2022

Limerick pupils are Global Goal Getters

Limerick pupils are Global Goal Getters

John Quane - a 6th class pupil at Knockaine NS - designed a colour poster with a simple message – Stop Climate Change.

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

06 Jun 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE work of pupils from three primary schools in Limerick - Oola NS, Knockainey NS and Cloverfield NS -  has been chosen to feature in the latest edition of the Our World Irish Aid Awards online magazine Global Goal Getters.

The accolade means the students are now in the running for a coveted place at the prestigious national final which will take place at Farmleigh House in Dublin later this month.

Fifth and sixth Class pupils from Oola NS wrote a thought-provoking story about Cróga, an elephant who came from Sri Lanka to live in Dublin Zoo, with plastic playing a big role in the story - click here to watch.

Sixth Class pupil Jack Hannon from Knockainey NS wrote an insightful poem about the earth’s wellbeing while classmate John Quane designed a colour poster with a simple message – Stop Climate Change.

Liam Kinkead and Ava Walsh, 6th Class pupils at Cloverfield NSl, created a piece of word art (pictured), while 5th Class pupils Emma English and Katie O’Donnell devised a wordsearch also based on this year’s theme.

Congratulating the pupils and teachers at the three Limerick schools, Minister of State for Overseas Development and Diaspora, Colm Brophy T.D. said: “Our second Global Getters magazine is packed full of exceptional projects that challenge us all about thing we can individually and collectively do to tackle the big issues facing the world today and in the future."

Limerick City and County Council accused of going back to the Dark Ages with chimney plan

Mr Brophy added: "I am so encouraged not just by the level of participation in this year’s Awards, but also by the level of insight and understanding demonstrated by our young people when it comes to making our planet a better home for all.  This is a testament to the commitment of our national school teachers and their passion for the Awards and nurturing an ethos of global citizenship.”

The schools will now compete for a place at the National Final Ceremony and inclusion in a special edition printed annual magazine which will be distributed nationwide.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media