Search

03 Jun 2022

Possible buyout of Limerick's Aughinish Alumina plant by British politician

Possible buyout of Limerick's Aughinish Alumina plant by British politician

Aughinish Alumina in Askeaton is one of Limerick's biggest employers

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

03 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE RUSSIAN parent company of Aughinish Alumina has declined to comment on reports of a partial buyout of the firm by a British politician.

A story published in The Sunday Times suggested Greg Barker, a Conservative member of the House of Lords in London, held talks with Tanaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar alongside Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe at government buildings in March.

Two weeks earlier, he had resigned as executive chairman of En+ group, the ultimate owner of Aughinish Alumina in Moscow.

A spokesperson for the En+ Group referred the Limerick Leader to a statement it made in March, as the Russian war with Ukraine broke out, confirming it is considering “carving out” the international business of Rusal, which operates the bauxite aluminium site in Askeaton.

“The group wishes to emphasise that the strategic review is at a preliminary stage and any future course of action will be subject to further consideration as well as discussions with the relevant regulatory bodies and key stakeholders,” the statement reads.

While attempts to reach Lord Barker were unsuccessful this week, what is known is that he has been negotiating with a consortium of non-Russian and American investors about buying Rusal’s European operation, including in Ireland. It’s hoped the move would preserve the jobs of the almost 600 staff working at the vast site on the Shannon Estuary.

Last April, Limerick Live reported how the placing of sanctions on Russian billionaire Oleg Deripraska by the EU would not have a direct impact on Aughinish Alumina. Mr Deripaska previously surrendered his majority holding in EN+, the parent of Aughinish owner Rusal, and can’t receive any major benefit from his minority holding. Three years ago, Lord Barker helped negotiate the lifting of American sanctions on En+ and Mr Deripaska.

Aughinish Alumina plant in Limerick ‘not impacted’ by EU sanctions imposed on Russian oligarch

In response to a query from The Sunday Times, a spokeswoman for the Department for Trade, Enterprise and Employment, declined to comment on the meeting between the ministers and Lord Barker.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media