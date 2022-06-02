Search

02 Jun 2022

Grads on show as Limerick School of Art and Design opens its doors to the public

Fine Art Painting graduate Larissa Lane with her project Outside Perspective | PICTURES: Alan Place

Cian Ó Broin

02 Jun 2022 9:00 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

STUDENTS at Limerick School of Art & Design (LSAD) are adding the finishing touches to their designs and projects which will be unveiled to the public at the 2022 LSAD Graduate Show.

Celebrating 170 years since its establishment, the opening of the LSAD Graduate Show marks the return of the first in-person Graduate Show in two years due to the pandemic.

This year’s 220 graduates from across Ireland and the globe will showcase their work.

Recognised as one of Europe’s leading fine art, design and creative media schools, LSAD graduates have gone on to achieve huge success in Ireland and internationally in their respective industries.

One of those students is John M. Cunningham, who will open the show on Saturday.

John is Head of Creative Urban Places at the City of Melbourne and is leading the strategic development and management of a 10 year, multi-million dollar temporary and permanent public art project for the city.

Commenting ahead of the 2022 Graduate Show, Mike Fitzpatrick, Dean of LSAD and Director of Cultural Engagement at TUS said: “There are many strengths within this year’s show and we are very excited about the Graphic Design students who have moved into using User Experience (UX) design and interactive engagement. This allows people to use online facilities to look at all aspects of their life from safety and beauty products to education and much more.”

He also alluded to local projects created by Creative Broadcast & Film Production students showing the history of Coonagh Airfield as well as a “must-see” documentary on the Techno Music scene.

The LSAD Graduate Show will open to the public at 3pm on June 4 and will be available to view from 10am to 5pm daily until June 12.

For further information, visit lsadgraduates.ie.

