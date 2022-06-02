Search

02 Jun 2022

‘No stigma or shame about suicide’ – Limerick coroner

Coroner John McNamara

Donal O'Regan

02 Jun 2022

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THERE is no stigma or shame surrounding suicide, said Limerick coroner John McNamara at the inquest of a young man.

“It would be wrong not to record a death of suicide. We need to reduce the numbers of young men and, to a lesser extent, young women, dying by suicide, through education and encouraging them to get help,” said Mr McNamara.

The man, aged in his 30s, was found by his family on a date in 2021. Dr Gabor Laskai, pathologist, said he died from asphyxiation. He said alcohol was found in his blood and chemicals hinting at cocaine use.

The deceased’s mother read out her own deposition regarding her son’s suicide. Mr McNamara said this was “incredibly difficult and incredibly brave” and her son would be very proud of her if he was looking down.

The Limerick coroner asked if her son suffered with mental health problems.

His mother said: “He was gifted but just never felt good enough. He was on medication. He wasn’t able for this world. It was too hard for him. He will be with us forever.”

Mr McNamara said he was very sorry for her loss.

“He was a young man with his whole life ahead of him,” said Mr McNamara, who spoke of the man’s family and friends’ efforts to help him.

“It is very hard to stop somebody if they have made up their mind to do this. I do sympathise. It would be wrong not to record a death of suicide. There is no stigma or shame. We need to reduce the numbers of young men, and, to a lesser extent, young women, dying by suicide, through education and encouraging them to get help,” said Mr McNamara, who expressed his sincere condolences to the man’s family present in Kilmallock Court.

Inspector Sandra Heelan expressed her sympathies both in a personal capacity and on behalf of gardai in Limerick.

_______________________

If you have been affected by the preceding story contact any of the following organisations

Samaritans: 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Aware: 1800 80 48 48

Pieta: 01 601 0000 or email mary@pieta.ie

