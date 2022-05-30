Search

30 May 2022

Scheduled care deferred at University Hospital Limerick amid rise in admissions

A visiting ban is in place at University Hospital Limerick

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

30 May 2022 6:08 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick have announced there will be significant reductions in scheduled care this week as they manage a high number of patients.

The hospital has raised its level of escalation and this has resulted in the deferral of all but the most time-critical elective activity at UHL this Tuesday and Wednesday, May 31 and June 1.

Almost all elective surgical procedures, outpatient appointments and diagnostic investigations are deferred for these three days, with the decision to be reviewed this Wednesday, June 1.

Elective and day surgery is also impacted at Ennis Hospital, Nenagh Hospital and St John’s Hospital this Tuesday, May 31 and Wednesday, June 1.

Services at University Maternity Hospital Limerick and at Croom Orthopaedic Hospital are unaffected by these disruptions and patients at both hospitals are advised to attend for their appointments.

Former senator and councillor Mary Jackman has passed away

Appointments at UHL which are going ahead at this time include cancer services, dialysis, breast radiology, heart failure clinic and cardiac rehabilitation, Rapid Access Medical Unit, Dermatology outpatients (urgent/time-critical), Infectious diseases outpatients, Bronchoscopy outpatients, Cardiology diagnostics, OPAT, Fracture Clinic, Paediatric outpatient clinics, Endoscopy
and Vascular Laboratory.

Prof Brian Lenehan, Chief Clinical Director, UL Hospitals Group said: "We apologise to all patients currently experiencing long wait times for a bed in our Emergency Department and in our assessment units. This is not what we wish for our patients, in particular the many frail elderly patients with complex medical needs who require admission to hospital.

"At 8am this morning, there was a total of 81 admitted patients waiting for a bed outside of the designated bed spaces in our ED, in the Medical and Surgical Assessment Units and on our inpatient wards."

"To further increase capacity, we have taken the decision today to defer patients scheduled for surgery and for outpatient appointments.

"This is very difficult for patients who have already been waiting a long time for scheduled care as we attempt to catch up after so much pandemic-related disruption.

"These patients will be rescheduled as soon as possible however the increasing frequency with which these patients are having their care delayed underlines the fundamental mismatch between service demand and bed capacity in the MidWest region."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media