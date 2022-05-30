Works underway on €20m facelift of Limerick's Colbert Station

CONSTRUCTION will begin this week on the new bus station at Colbert Station in Limerick city.

The project is worth more than €20 million and will see the current bus station and car park at the train station undergo major upgrades.

Planning for the bus station was originally sought in 2014 as part of a larger project including the construction of the pedestrian plaza.

Bus Eireann applied for permission to build a new bus station on the northern side of the train station which will be linked internally to the station concourse.

The new bus station will consist of a double height public concourse with ground floor and first floor offices.

A new entrance and exit for buses will also be constructed at Roxborough Road.

Conack Construction are undertaking the project which will include new offices for bus and train ticket sales.

A new surface level car park will be built on the southern eastern area of the site as well as another car park adjacent to the train station on the southern side.

A total of 326 new car spaces are expected along with room for 264 bicycles in the new car park.

The current car park at the station will be closed from today as work begins with a temporary car park set up at Roxboro Road, next to CBS Sexton Street.

Irish Rail are asking passengers who are driving to the station to allow an extra 30 minutes for their journey.

Green Party TD for Limerick City Brian Leddin said the new station will “significantly improve the customer experience of public transport users in Limerick.”