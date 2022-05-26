Limerick charity donates care bags to young cancer patients

A LIMERICK charity has donated 50 hospital care bags to childhood cancer patients.

Let's Fund It have donated the bags to cancer charity Hand in Hand which will now be distributed to children receiving treatment in hospital.

Each bag contains essential items that will support the children through treatment as well as specialist toys that will provide comfort through play therapy and creativity.

The contents of each hospital care bag will be varied depending on the child’s age and circumstances and will include things like a handheld fan, travel pillow, toothbrush holder, mini-torch, ear plugs, colouring book and pencils.

The hospital care bags also received very special support from Labhaoise Fitzgerald who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 10 in 2014.

She sadly passed away on the 5th of January 2021, two weeks after her 17th birthday.

Labhaoise’s mother Louise, donated approximately 100 books belonging to her beloved daughter’s collection to Hand in Hand.

These books will be given to children receiving support from Hand in Hand and will be included in the hospital care bags donated by Let’s Fund It.

It was Labhaoise’s wish that other children would get to read them and share in the joy and happiness that the books brought to her.

Stephen Ryan-Doyle, Chairperson of Let's Fund It said: " The hospital care bags will hopefully support each child going through treatment in hospital. This is our way of helping them and showing our support for them through this difficult time".

"We’d like to thank Hand in Hand for their support throughout the process of organising these hospital care bags.

"We’d also like to extend our thanks to the parents of Labhaoise Fitzgerald and the businesses that contributed to this donation. When we work together we can make better donations together".