Search

25 May 2022

Limerick's Lime Tree Theatre announces details of first-ever homegrown panto

Limerick's Lime Tree Theatre announces details of first-ever homegrown panto

Jack and the Beanstalk will be the inaugural homegrown panto at Lime Tree Theatre next Christmas

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

25 May 2022 1:40 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE Lime Tree Theatre has announced a production of Jack and the Beanstalk will be its first-ever homegrown panto next Christmas.

As part of its ten-year celebrations acclaimed writer Mike Finn and director Mike Finneran have joined the Lime Tree team to bring a brand new pantomime to the stage - when they return for the first time in two years.

A total of 32 shows are scheduled for the Lime Tree over the festive season with a professional Limerick cast, featuring plenty of familiar faces and voices such as Pat Shortt as the Giant.

Louise Donlon, Director of Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable says it's hugely exciting to be returning to presenting big, home-grown shows like the annual pantomime and the venue.

"The show will feature a whole new cast recruited from within the large and enormously talented pool of performers in Limerick and its environs. Open auditions will take place in the early autumn," she commented adding that topical issues such as Brexit, inflation and turf-burning may also feature during the production.

Jack and the Beanstalk runs from December 9, 2022 to January 8, 2023 - limetreetheatre.ie for more details.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media