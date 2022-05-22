Limerick students get a glimpse into the future thanks to J&J Vision

SEEING how a multinational company operates is believing for 50 Leaving Cert students who got to work in Johnson & Johnson Vision.

The teenagers from Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally and Thomond Community College, Moylish Park in Limerick city graduated from the three year Johnson and Johnson Bridge to Employment (BTE) Programme on May 10.

Johnson & Johnson Vision and Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI), collaborated with both schools to bring this unique opportunity to the then TY students.

Ciara Grimes, Ardscoil Mhuire student, said she was delighted to have been part of the Johnson & Johnson BTE programme over the last three years.

“I have been given so many opportunities to help me towards achieving my goals to progress to third level education. Until we spent a week working in Johnson & Johnson Vision I was unaware of all the different jobs in the company. My time on the BTE programme has helped me realise I would like to study Business in college and, hopefully, one day work for a company like Johnson & Johnson Vision,” said Ciara.

Vivienne Hogan, principal of Thomond Community College, said that being part of the Johnson & Johnson BTE programme has been a very rewarding experience for her students.

“It was unique in the fact that it took the students from TY right through to their Leaving Certificate, concentrating on providing various supports to help the students reach their full potential. Through the programme our BTE students have also been given the opportunity to apply for further education scholarships to help them towards the costs of pursing further education.

“I would like to sincerely thank Johnson & Johnson Vision in Limerick for their commitment to our school and students and we look forward to working in partnership over the years ahead,” said Ms Hogan.

John Lynch, plant manager, Johnson & Johnson Vision, congratulated the 50 students from Ardscoil Mhuire and Thomond Community College who have graduated from the Bridge to Employment programme.

“It has been an honour to follow their progress over the past three years and on behalf of everyone at Johnson & Johnson Vision, I would like to wish them every success in the future,” said Mr Lynch.