In Pictures: Regeneron STEM Academy recognises Limerick students

The Regeneron STEM Academy programme was launched in January 2022 to expose students in secondary school to career opportunities in STEM, provide real-world applications of school curriculum and inspire students to pursue advanced degrees.
The programme is designed to help students develop the communication, research and critical thinking skills necessary to succeed in STEM fields.
The inaugural cohort of students participated in 13 sessions during the spring semester where they studied key scientific concepts, conducted science experiments, learned about the importance of teamwork and practiced preparing and delivering presentations.
The students also had the opportunity to visit University of Limerick, Technology University of the Shannon, and Regeneron’s site in Raheen Business Park near Limerick.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.