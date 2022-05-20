Search

21 May 2022

Limerick schoolgirl strikes a pose after making her Communion

Limerick schoolgirl strikes a pose after making her Communion

Diarmaid who? Young Carla shows perfect poise taking a shot on the green grass of UL

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

20 May 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

DIARMAID Byrnes and Tony Kelly weren’t the only ones scoring points for fun over the weekend - Crecora Camogie player Carla was also showcasing her perfect strike of a sliothar.

But, unlike the ace hurlers, this talented young camogie player was wearing a beautiful dress - her First Holy Communion dress in fact!

Pictured is “sporting mad” Carla, who plays for the Crecora U10 camogie team, hours after making her Holy Communion in county Limerick.

“They have a great bunch of coaches in the club who are always encouraging them to play.

“Even on her Holy Communion day, she didn’t let that drop,” Carla’s mum Debbie told the Limerick Leader.

With the professional photos taken a week prior to the big occasion, Carla was given free reign on Saturday to relax and go for a puck around in the sun with family and friends after they enjoyed a lovely meal in the vicinity of the University of Limerick.

Fixture and ticket details confirmed for Limerick and Clare Munster senior hurling final

Carla and her brother Sam - a recent Mackey Cup winner with East Limerick - are mad about our national sport.

If they aren’t training or lining out on match days, Sam and Carla can be seen regularly out on the green in front of their house with six or seven others, all hurleys in hand.

“She isn’t afraid to get stuck in with the lads either,” her mum smiled.

While the young Crecora camogie player couldn’t pick out one firm favourite out of all the Limerick senior hurling players she adores, one thing is for sure, she’s confident John Kiely's men can make it three-in-a-row this year!

We hope you're right Carla!

