Limerick rapper releases new track with Dublin lyricist

LIMERICK rapper MuRli has released a brand new single alongside a captivating music video.

Rocks is the latest single from the multi-talented artist and follows the release of his latest EP The Sky Has Windows, with the reworked version featuring one of Ireland’s finest lyricists, Jafaris.

The 31-year-old MC, based in Limerick but of Togolese descent, is widely sought for his lyric writing capabilities and has worked with the likes of God Knows and Denise Chaila.

The new song has dropped with a Steve Hall directed music video which sees the two MCs trade bars and at times faces to make for a captivating experience fit for the track.

MuRli said: "At times, you find yourself in a situation where you’ve got to hit rock bottom in order to finally propel yourself out of it. Out of those situations, often, resilience and perseverance are reared. With that being said, here’s a sweet song born out of a rocky year.

"I’m blessed to be joined by one of my favourite artists, Jafaris, who kindly sprayed his stardust all over this track as well as Harrison Paul who’s got big things on the way. "

His collaborator Jafaris said: "This was my first time working with MuRli on a song and this feels like a great one for both of us to break the ice with. He’s extremely talented and also just super positive and bubbly to be around so the whole process was smooth."