20 May 2022

Family bike parade and fun day to round off Limerick Bike Week

The bike parade will begin at approximately 2.30pm this Sunday, May 22 at Arthur’s Quay Park

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

20 May 2022 3:30 PM

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

A FAMILY bike parade and fun day will take place this Sunday to round off another successful Bike Week in Limerick. 

Starting at 2pm in Arthur’s Quay Park, the highlight of the afternoon will be a group cycle with Mayor Daniel Butler leading the charge around the Three Bridges Route. 

There will be plenty of other family entertainment to enjoy including music, face painters, and a puppet show.  

A bike mechanic will also be on hand to provide free bike checks and minor repairs before and after the bike ride.  

Bike Week is a nationwide event that celebrates and promotes the benefits of cycling. This year, Limerick City and County Council and Limerick Sports Partnership have supported dozens of events in communities across the city and county including a cycling tour at Lough Gur, mountain biking trials, free bike clinics in Limerick’s parks, and parent and toddler cycles.  

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler said: “From schools and workplaces, to sports and scout clubs, hundreds of people, young and old, have come together across Limerick this week to celebrate Bike Week. It has been great to see all the activity on the Limerick Council social media channels and  I am really looking forward to joining the celebrations this Sunday in Arthur’s Quay Park.”

The bike parade will begin at approximately 2.30pm on May 22 at Arthur’s Quay Park and will take in King John’s Castle, Thomond Bridge, Clancy Strand, O’Callaghan Strand and Shannon Bridge - remember to bring your bike!  

Local News

