Search

20 May 2022

Limerick man charged over alleged Snapchat threat refused bail

Limerick man charged over Snapchat 'threat' refused bail

Kieran Brady of Upper Athea, Athea is accused of making a threat in a video sent via Snapchat

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

20 May 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK man who is accused of making a threat in a Snapchat video to “chop up” a person, and is further accused of throwing a petrol bomb, has been refused bail.

Kieran Brady, aged 33, of Upper Athea, Athea appeared before Judge Carol Anne Coolican at Newcastle West Court.

A book of evidence was served on the accused by Detective Sergeant Mike Reidy and Sergeant Noel Barry, on behalf of the State, said the DPP has direced that Mr Brady be sent forward for trial on indictment.

Solicitor Con Barry made a bail application on behalf of his client. Det Sgt Reidy objected.

He outlined that the defendant faces three charges - arson, threat to kill and criminal damage in Shanagolden in the early hours of July 13, 2020.

Det Sgt Reidy alleged that around 5.30am on that morning Mr Brady sent a Snapchat video to a man who was named in court.

"He was able to recognise it was Kieran Brady. Various threats were made in the video including he (Mr Brady) was going to ‘chop him up’ and ‘burn his house’,” alleged Det Sgt Reidy, who added that he had viewed the video and identified Mr Brady.

The detective sergeant said that the alleged injured party left his house at around 5.30am. Newcastle West Court heard that a footchase involving the two parties ensued in Shanagolden.

Det Sgt Reidy alleged a petrol bomb was thrown by Mr Brady in the direction of the alleged injured party. “It caused damage to a house which innocent victims were occupying at the time. The front window was scorched as a result,” said Det Sgt Reidy, who went on to allege there was “potential to cause extensive damage or loss of life”.

Ukrainians moved from Limerick village at 24 hours notice plead to return

The detective sergeant alleged that earlier that morning, at around 4.30am, Mr Brady “smashed windows” of a vehicle parked on Main Street, Shanagolden causing €1,000 in damage.

In summation, Det Sgt Reidy said he was objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the charges, the nature and strength of the evidence and his belief Mr Brady may “leave the jurisdiction and not answer charges”.

Mr Barry asked Det Sgt Reidy if he was aware his client’s father had been attacked.

“He appears to have markings to his face,” replied the witness.

In making a bail application for Mr Brady, Mr Barry said his client has a job secured.

“An independent surety can be handed in to court. He plans to stay in the family home. I ask that bail be granted, even signing on twice a day as a condition,” said Mr Barry.

Sgt Noel Barry objected on behalf of the State.

“The offences are serious and there was a potential loss of life,” said Sgt Barry.

Judge Coolican said she was satisfied these are serious offences.

“I am concerned he is a flight risk. I am going to refuse bail,” she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media