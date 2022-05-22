Limerick Racecourse unveils a ‘special’ summer schedule

LIMERICK'S Greenmount Park has unveiled its Summer Programme 2022 this week.

In all, the Patrickswell venue will stage seven wonderful meetings across May, June and July.

“We are bursting for the off,” enthused Limerick General Manager Emma White ahead of two upcoming Twilight evening meetings on Thursday, May 26 and Friday May, 27.

“Racing at Limerick in the Summer go hand in hand, and always have. We have put in place what are special days’ racing, from our BBQ Evenings, one of which features the brilliant Nathan Carter, to Ladies Day. For the last two summers, followers were unfortunately unable to join us for a day’s racing action, which is entertaining both on and off the track. Now, let’s hope we can all come together once more and enjoy ourselves at Limerick Races.”

A date for your diary ladies Saturday 11th June. Ladies day in association with the @HolmanLeeAgency Celia will be on hand showcasing some of the latest fashion from boutiques in Limerick. Afternoon Tea ☕️ package only €35 p/p Music after racing with a Freefall. #ladiesday pic.twitter.com/3FGW1IgXAT — Limerick Races (@LimerickRaces) May 12, 2022

At the heart of Limerick’s Summer Programme is Ladies Day which takes place on Saturday, June 11.

Best Dressed will be judged by TV presenter Meghann Scully, with some wonderful prizes courtesy of Keane’s Jewellers, The Limerick Strand Hotel and Hugh Campbell Hair Group.

The Regeneron Family Raceday has been confirmed for Friday, June 17, while there are three further Twilight outings across July (Thursday 7, Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21), with packages available from only €17.

There will be live entertainment after racing on all occasions.

Country music’s brightest star, Nathan Carter, is lined-up post racing (8pm) on Thursday, July 7. It will be the Tyrone man’s first appearance at Limerick Racecourse in almost ten years.

“We’re thrilled with excitement ahead of our Summer season, with Ladies Day, Family Day, BBQ Evenings, and of course the return of Nathan,” Ms. White added.

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that new Owners & Trainers Bar (and restaurant) in the Grand Stand will be officially opened on Thursday, May 26.

For more see limerickraces.ie.