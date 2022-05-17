Search

17 May 2022

Tim Hortons set to open first Irish restaurant in Limerick

Planning permission sought for two drive-thrus in Limerick retail park

Frances Watkins

17 May 2022 10:00 AM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

IRELAND'S first Tim Hortons restaurant is set to open in Limerick. 

Planning permission has been granted for a branch of the Canadian fast food chain to open a restaurant at the Limerick One Shopping Centre on Childers Road. 

Limerick City and County Council have given permission for the outlet to be built after an initial planning application was submitted in October. 

The restaurant will be the first Irish branch of the chain which has 57 cafes in the UK, including Northern Ireland. 

The new single storey 280 square-metre restaurant will be located in the northern part of the car park near the Bloodmill Road entrance and will include a Drive Thru. 

Construction is expected to take 11 months in total; five months for set up, demolition and excavation and six for structure construction.

The planning application includes plans to enhance the main road into the retail park to help ease traffic entering and leaving the car park. 

An assessment has been carried out on the area which, the applicants state, shows the proposed development will have no material impact on the operation of the adjoining road network.

