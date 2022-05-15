Search

15 May 2022

Second historic home on sale for over €1m in same Limerick village

A second historic home on sale for over €1m in same Limerick village

The appropriately titled Shannon View in Castleconnell has just come on the market

Donal O'Regan

15 May 2022 11:30 AM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

YOU COULD be waiting decades for a historic home in Castleconnell to come on the market and then two are put up for sale within weeks of each other.

The only problem is you need deep pockets to purchase either.

First up was Island House - a six bedroom Greek Revival style luxury abode guided at €2.25m.

Transformed fishing lodge in picturesque Limerick village could be yours for €2.25m

And now Shannon View, Chapel Hill, Castleconnell is being guided at €1.1m. It has been brought to the market by joint agents - Cianan Duff, Savills Country Agency and Tom Crosse of GVM Auctioneers.

The three-bay, two-storey, over basement house, is situated on two acres of mature grounds in a prominent position on the edge of the village. As the name of the Georgian home suggests, it has stunning views of the Shannon.

It was originally built as a residence for the local land steward in the early nineteenth century. The property was fully refurbished in 1989. The house is approached through stone wall piers and wrought iron gates which open to an attractive sweeping driveway, under mature trees and lined partially by box hedging which leads to the front of the house. 

The property comprises three main reception rooms on the ground floor, two of which are located to the front of the house.

The five bedrooms are laid out over the first floor. The master suite is expansive with a view of the water. The basement level includes a games room, study/ office, utility and a store incorporating wine storage.

To the rear of the property is a spacious courtyard with cobblestone flooring and carriage arch which links the main house to the coach house. The coach house comprises multiple stores that could be converted into a home gym, office or further accommodation. The lodge at the entrance of Shannon View is in need of refurbishment and has the potential to be used as a studio/office/apartment etc.

The house sits amidst wonderful mature gardens on two acres.

