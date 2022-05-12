Two Limerick projects shortlisted for Digital Town Awards

PROJECTS across 13 counties - including two from Limerick - have been recognised for their use of digital technologies and innovation to transform or enhance towns and communities for the betterment of local people, community services, and wider society.

The winners of the .IE Digital Town Awards will be announced at a gala awards event in June.

Following a competitive selection process by an independent judging panel, Limerick and Murroe have been shortlisted for four national awards.

Limerick and Murroe’s entry Scoutus Interruptus is shortlisted in two categories - Digital Education and Digital Rising Star - for using digital technology to keep its scouting troop active during Covid.

While the Tiny Little Histories project is a collection of histories about the Mid-West available online as an educational community resource. Community leader Maeve McGrath is shortlisted in the Digital Local Hero category for bringing digital learning to the forefront with youth and community groups in the area.

Now in its second year, the .IE Digital Town Awards honour local town projects and people that are using digital innovation, technologies, and digital-first thinking for the betterment of towns, citizens, and services in the community.

During the shortlisting process, the judging panel looked for digitally motivated community leaders who demonstrated digital thinking to creatively problem-solve and develop innovative ideas that ‘disrupt’ and enhance towns and communities.

Oonagh McCutcheon, National Director of the .IE Digital Town Programme, said: "We are proud to announce our shortlist of projects for this year’s .IE Digital Town Awards. Last year’s winners set the bar exceptionally high, and this year we are again seeing great examples of how towns and community leaders are stepping up and adopting new ways of thinking and doing, with digital tools and innovation helping them to not only survive but thrive.

“Whether it is creating an online visitor experience to drive tourism in a town or a digital voucher scheme to encourage local commerce, there are many inspiring examples of everyday champions and digital leaders in our communities that are transforming local life and society in innovative and creative ways."

She continued: "Those shortlisted in today’s announcement have demonstrated impressive digital improvements and enhancements in their local town, and we are delighted to be able to honour and recognise their efforts. We look forward to celebrating these achievements with all our finalists at the gala awards event next month.”

The .IE Digital Town Awards, announced by .IE in 2021 as part of its overall .IE Digital Town programme, is part of four-year €1 million investment initiative focused on digital enhancement and digital technology adoption in Ireland’s towns. This year, the .IE Digital Town Awards welcomes category sponsors Western Development Commission, Connected Hubs, Vodafone, and AIB Merchant Services.