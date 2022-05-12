KATIE Price is bringing her makeup masterclass to Limerick this month.

The former glamour model is going on tour around the UK and Ireland where she will be sharing her makeup looks.

The 43 year-old will explain how to recreate her looks alongside her makeup artist Fern Howe-Shepherd using her own makeup as well as high street and designer products.

Everyone who attends the class will get the chance to meet Katie and take a photo with her as well as ask her questions during the masterclass.

Tickets for the class are £80/€93 and attendees will also get a goody bag worth £20/€23 on the day.

Only those over the age of 14 can attend and you will need ID which matches the name on the order for entry to the class.

The masterclass will take place at Billy's Barber Shop, 2 Roberts Street, Limerick on Saturday, May 21 from 3pm to 4:30pm.