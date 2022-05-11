Gardai investigate public order incident involving Limerick hurler

GARDAI are investigating a public order incident involving a Limerick senior hurler hours after the team’s win over Tipperary in the Munster Championship on Sunday.

The player was arrested after an incident at a licensed premises on Denmark Street in the city centre in the early hours of Monday.

Hours earlier, Limerick overcame fierce rivals Tipperary after a late rally at the Gaelic Grounds in Round 3 of the Munster Championship.

In a statement released this Wednesday morning, gardai confirmed they are “investigating a public order incident which occurred at a licensed premises on Denmark Street, Co Limerick in the early hours of Monday, May 9 2022.

“A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” the statement continued.

The man has since been released and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

Late on Tuesday night, the Limerick senior hurling management team confirmed they have dealt with a "breach of team protocols" by one of their players.

The statement, which was issued on the social media platform Twitter, followed reports which had been circulating on the messaging service WhatsApp early on Tuesday in relation to an alleged incident involving a member of the senior panel and a Tipperary hurler.

"On Sunday last a member of the Limerick senior hurling squad was involved in a breach of our team protocols," outlined the statement from the hurling management team which was issued shortly after 11pm on Tuesday.

“The matter has been dealt with by management internally and no further comment will be made on the matter at this time.”

Next Sunday Limerick complete the group phase of the provincial campaign when the defending champions play Clare in Ennis.