Mayor expresses sympathies on death of former Cathaoirleach of Limerick County Council

THE MAYOR of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler has offered his condolences to the family of former Cathaoirleach of Limerick County Council Paddy Hourigan who passed away over the weekend.

Mayor Daniel Butler said: "On behalf of myself and the people of Limerick, I wish to extend my sympathies to Paddy’s wife Anne, daughters Monica and Kathleen and sons James and Patrick and his wider family."

The mayor said Mr Hourigan was "one of life’s true gentlemen and devoted his life to his family and his community".

"He served the people of the Castleconnell Electoral Area of Limerick County Council as a councillor for 32 years.

"His political nous was second to none and he had a great understanding of what made politics tick. He remained hugely active in community life after his political career ended and understood the important of active and inclusive communities working together," said Mayor Butler.

Mr Hourigan was co-opted onto Limerick County Council in 1972 in place of John D O’Dwyer who had resigned his seat. He subsequently held his seat in the Castleconnell Electoral Area in the 1974, 1979, 1985, 1991 and 1999 local elections. He was elected Cathaoirleach of Limerick County Council in 1993-1994. Mr Hourigan retired from being a councillor in 2004.

"He will be sadly missed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis," said Mayor Butler.

A special meeting of Limerick City and County Council will take place on Tuesday at 9.30am online to mark the passing of the former cathaoirleach. The Irish flag will be flown at half-mast at council buildings until after Mr Hourigan's funeral Mass on Tuesday.

Reposing in Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, this Monday from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass takes place in Holy Rosary Church, Murroe, on Tuesday at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.