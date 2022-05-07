Search

07 May 2022

Prison sentence for man arrested by Limerick gardai three days in a row

07 May 2022 6:00 PM

A JUDGE has expressed concern at the level of violence and aggression shown by a man who was encountered by gardai on three consecutive days earlier this year.

Mohamed Abdirahaman, aged 27, who has an address at Johnsgate, Limerick pleaded guilty to multiple charges, relating to different offences.

Inspector Fiona McGrath told Limerick District Court the defendant, who has 25 previous convictions, is “known to gardai” as she outlined the facts of each case.

The first incident, she said, happened on February 4 when gardai were alerted to an incident at Dunnes Stores, Harvey’s Quay.

Mr Abdirahaman, who was drunk and aggressive, was being removed from the store when he throw a glass bottle at a large window – causing more than €2,000 worth of damage.

“It had to be boarded up,” she told Judge Patricia Harney.

On February 5, gardai were alerted to an incident on board a bus in the Dooradoyle area of the city.

Insp McGrath said Mr Abdirahaman was extremely aggressive and verbally abusive towards the driver and later towards gardai when they arrived at the scene.

Less than 24 hours later, gardai were again subjected to aggressive “shouting and roaring” when they attended an incident near the defendant’s home shortly after midnight.

Solicitor Tom Kiely said his client, who also pleaded guilty to several theft offences, has a “desperate alcohol problem” and that the court “will be seeing him more and more” unless he deals with his difficulties.

In response, Judge Harney warned Mr Abdirahaman he can expect “longer sentences too” if his offending continues.

Sentences totalling six months’ imprisonment were imposed.

Mr Abdirahaman has lodged an appeal.

