Plans for increased frequency on bus service linking Limerick city and rural towns

THERE IS going to be an increase in frequency along a route which links Mungret, Clarina, Askeaton and Foynes to the city.

At present, there are just four return coach services a day on the 314 which also serves Pallaskenry, Glin, Loughill and Shanagolden.

That number is cut to two on Saturdays and only one bus in one direction on a Sunday.

However, improved services are on the way to this route, a move welcomed by City West councillor Daniel McSweeney.

He said it’s anticipated the improvements will be rolled out across the next 12 weeks in a move which will see route capacity double

“This is an issue I have worked on since elected, the need for an improved bus service for Mungret and Clarina is an issue that was raised with me whilst I was out on the campaign trail and I am delighted to see we will now have 8 return services serving Mungret and Clarina Monday to Saturday,” he said.

Weekdays, the final bus departure from the city leaves at 5.40pm meaning it’s not feasible for many working in the city to use this.

Councillor McSweeney said he now anticipates a later service will be laid on, which he hopes will see an increase in numbers along the rural bus line.