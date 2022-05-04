Newcastle West gears up for Féile Dheasmumhan 2022

Steve Cooney and Dermot Byrne will be performing during the event
NEWCASTLE West will be filled with the sound of music and poetry this weekend as the Féile Dheasmhumhan 2022 takes place.
There will be events for all ages and interests at various locations around the town over the weekend.
On Thursday, May 5, prizes will be given out at the School Art Awards at the Library at 6pm.
There are two exciting events on Friday, May 6 including the launch of a book of poetry Mise Fear Pluaise / I Am Caveman by Mike Mac Domhnaill at 6:30pm in the Red Door.
The Banquet Hall at Desmond Castle will be the setting for a performance like no other including the Capriccio String Quartet.
Steve Cooney and Dermot Byrne are the headliners on the night which starts at 8pm with doors opening at 7:15pm.
The following morning at Reilig na mBocht a walk of the Famine cemetery will take place at 10am.
The weekend will finish up with a Ciorcal Comhrá on Saturday, May 7 at 11am at the Longcourt Hotel.
Féile Dheasmhumhan 2022 is taking place as part of Conradh na Gaeilge.
Mike Cantwell and Bernie Moloney of Limerick's Local Enterprise Office join Eoin English and Francis Peters, Kilteely Dromkeen Innovations with Judy Tighe and Darragh Keane of sponsors AIB |Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.