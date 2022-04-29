Search

29 Apr 2022

Gardai confirm increase in checkpoints in one Limerick district

Social Welfare inspectors question drivers at major Kildare Garda checkpoint

More than 160 checkpoints were carried out in the Bruff district during the first quarter of 2022

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

29 Apr 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A SIGNIFICANT increase in the number of checkpoints and in the garda presence in one County Limerick district is continuing to keep crime rates low, a senior officer has stated.

More than 160 checkpoints were carried out in the Bruff district during the first quarter of 2022, Inspector Pat Brennan told a Joint Policing Committee Meeting of the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District.

Inspector Brennan told local representatives that they may have noticed the extra traffic cars and garda presence, as crime rates continue to decrease when compared to pre-Covid levels.

“The big one is checkpoints. We have a huge interest and an emphasis on getting the divisional traffic unit to come out from Henry Street,” the Bruff-based inspector added.

WATCH: Limerick gardai hunt gang who broke into three stores on one night

Cllr Michael Donegan, Leas-Cathaoirleach of the municipal district, said he had received positive feedback from people in relation to the extra patrols and checkpoints.

“People are commenting on it because for long enough they were saying there wasn’t a guard in sight,” he added.

Cllr Brigid Teefy praised the extra garda presence in the district and thanked Inspector Brennan for appointing two extra guards for the area of Murroe.

“That was a concern with the retirement of Garda John Ryan. We could do with more, but it is good to have two more new guards,” the independent councillor stated.

Retiring Limerick garda says he ‘loved’ his time in the force

Concern at the lack of garda presence in Ballylanders was expressed by Cllr Eddie Ryan, who said that the loss of “a great community man” Sergeant Aidan Larkin in the area was an issue.

“He’s gone from the area and the garda station in Ballylanders will be gone shortly. The powers that be believe that there is no crime here, so we must be very lucky,” he added.

Inspector Brennan informed Cllr Ryan that a new member of the force, David Hennessy, would be starting in Ballylanders, the following week.

“He is a local man, with great local knowledge and will be well capable of looking after Galbally,” he concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media