Gardai confirm increase in checkpoints in one Limerick district

A SIGNIFICANT increase in the number of checkpoints and in the garda presence in one County Limerick district is continuing to keep crime rates low, a senior officer has stated.

More than 160 checkpoints were carried out in the Bruff district during the first quarter of 2022, Inspector Pat Brennan told a Joint Policing Committee Meeting of the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District.

Inspector Brennan told local representatives that they may have noticed the extra traffic cars and garda presence, as crime rates continue to decrease when compared to pre-Covid levels.

“The big one is checkpoints. We have a huge interest and an emphasis on getting the divisional traffic unit to come out from Henry Street,” the Bruff-based inspector added.

Cllr Michael Donegan, Leas-Cathaoirleach of the municipal district, said he had received positive feedback from people in relation to the extra patrols and checkpoints.

“People are commenting on it because for long enough they were saying there wasn’t a guard in sight,” he added.

Cllr Brigid Teefy praised the extra garda presence in the district and thanked Inspector Brennan for appointing two extra guards for the area of Murroe.

“That was a concern with the retirement of Garda John Ryan. We could do with more, but it is good to have two more new guards,” the independent councillor stated.

Concern at the lack of garda presence in Ballylanders was expressed by Cllr Eddie Ryan, who said that the loss of “a great community man” Sergeant Aidan Larkin in the area was an issue.

“He’s gone from the area and the garda station in Ballylanders will be gone shortly. The powers that be believe that there is no crime here, so we must be very lucky,” he added.

Inspector Brennan informed Cllr Ryan that a new member of the force, David Hennessy, would be starting in Ballylanders, the following week.

“He is a local man, with great local knowledge and will be well capable of looking after Galbally,” he concluded.