Directions awaited following fatal Limerick assault

DIRECTIONS are to be sought from the DPP in the case of two men who are charged in connection with a fatal assault in Limerick city centre earlier this month.

Alan Bourke, aged 48, who was originally from St Mary’s Park in the city, passed away at University Hospital Limerick a short time after he was assaulted at Parnell Street, near Colbert Station at around 10.30pm on Good Friday.

A major garda investigation was subsequently launched and a number of arrests were made last week.

Two men, who were among those arrested, appeared before separate sittings of Ennis District Court at the weekend and both appeared before Limerick District Court again this Tuesday.

Mark Ryan, aged 35, of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick is charged with robbing a number of cans of alcohol and a bicycle from Alan Bourke at Parnell Street on April 15, 2022.

The second accused - Michael Casey, aged 38, of Cathedral Place, Limerick - is accused of assaulting Alan Bourke, causing him harm, at Parnell Street on the same date.

Mr Casey (pictured) has also been charged with robbing the same cans of alcohol and bicycle from Mr Bourke. During the special court sittings in Ennis, solicitors John Herbert and Darach McCarthy indicated their clients are currently unemployed and would not be applying for bail.

Mr Casey appeared before Judge Patricia Harney via video-link for this Tuesday’s procedural hearing while Mr Ryan appeared, separately, in person.

Inspector Fiona McGrath told the court that investigations are ongoing and that directions “are not yet available” from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Harney was told there was no objection to the defendants being remanded in continuing custody for two weeks.

Both men were granted legal aid at the weekend.

Having noted that no applications for bail have been made and that any applications will be opposed, the judge formally adjourned each case until May 10 next.

Each of Tuesday’s procedural hearings lasted less than two minutes and Mr Casey and Mr Ryan only spoke to confirm their identity to the court.

The garda investigation into Alan Bourke's death is continuing and a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.