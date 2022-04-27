Entrepreneurs launch new company for Workplace Wellness

AN entrepreneur from TUS has launched a start-up which helps to reduce psychosocial hazards in the workplace.

Health psychology expert Lorraine Lynch and psychotherapist, Aine Connaire have combined their expertise working with individuals, organisations and entrepreneurs to establish the Business Psychology Academy (BPA).

The online education platform provides training, workshops and consultations for workplaces.

The pair say that up to now, a common misconception with regards to workplace wellness initiatives has been focusing on mental health alone, which assumes that the “problem” is in our minds.

However, many workplace issues are actually systemic in nature and a review of the workplace can prove much more beneficial to an organisation, in terms of reduced staff turnover and increased productivity.

Lorraine says: "We know that poor mental health does not happen in isolation – it is generally as a result of a combination of stressors, poor social support and an inability to share what’s going on for people.

"We draw from the biopsychosocial model, which assumes that our physiology, thoughts, emotions, behaviours and social relationships are constantly impacting and being impacted by one another. If we want to support people, we need to recognise the whole person".

Aine says :"Compassion is defined as a sensitivity to suffering, with a deep caring commitment to try to alleviate or prevent it.

"Active compassion in the workplace helps to make any working environment more human again. It brings the focus back to the actual individuals within an organisation where there is space to be truly heard, understood and supported.

"Active compassion involves turning toward an individual or group’s suffering and taking real, meaningful and effective action to address and resolve the issue at play.

"Compassion is much more than just being kind or understanding, it involves courageous and meaningful action."

If you are an entrepreneur, manager or team lead interested in learning more or would like support for your company, please reach out to BPA on 087-7763103 or businesspsychologyacademy@gmail.com.