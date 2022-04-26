Search

27 Apr 2022

Festival launched to encourage diaspora to return to Limerick

Festival launched to encourage diaspora to return to Limerick

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

26 Apr 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A FESTIVAL series will be held in Limerick this year in a bid to attract diaspora home.

The Global Irish Festival Series has been officially launched internationally by the Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy TD, at the Consulate General of Ireland in New York.

A joint initiative between Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Global Irish Festival Series aims to encourage diaspora to return home to visit Ireland and provides funding and support, through Local Authorities, for events that tap into international diaspora networks with support from Tourism Ireland.

The annual Global Irish Festival Series is returning after a two-year hiatus and is once again supporting Limerick City and County Council on Global Limerick with an investment of €30,000.

The festival will take place between September 16 and October 31. Global Limerick will feature the world-famous Richard Harris International Film Festival and Pigtown Food and Culture Series.

Limerick council welcomes outcome of court proceedings following industrial fire

Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy, said: "I warmly welcome the members of our Diaspora who will be returning for the Global Irish Festival Series.

"Those with a connection to Mayo, Donegal, Limerick, and Kerry will have a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with home and to rediscover the vibrancy of the Wild Atlantic Way.

"Through the Global Irish Festival Series, we will re-affirm our sense of solidarity and common identity and celebrate our shared culture and history."

Eileen Coleman, Senior Executive Officer, Tourism Department, Limerick City and County Council, said: "It is fantastic to be part of the Global Irish Festival Series once again this year.

"We look forward to welcoming the Limerick diaspora back to enjoy the amazing programme of events planned for Global Limerick.

"We have should a rich history and a wonderful and engaging diaspora around the world that we want to harness their enthusiasm and showcase Limerick for them to return and enjoy on holidays."

