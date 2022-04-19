Ukrainian's travel wallet stolen in Limerick has been returned

A TRAVEL wallet containing valuable documentation belonging to a newly-arrived Ukrainian woman that was stolen from her in Rathkeale has been returned.

There was outrage in Rathkeale last month following the theft. Cllr Adam Teskey described it as the "lowest of the low" after three youths stole the travel wallet from her home on Thomas Street after pretending to help her.

On Easter Saturday, Cllr Teskey was informed the travel wallet had been found by people who wished to remain anonymous. It is understood it was thrown into the back yard of a property that has been empty for a number of weeks. It is believed a member of the Travelling community who had returned to Rathkeale found it and immediately tried to get it back to its rightful owner.

"They brought it to a local shop who brought it to me. Her main source of identification is included. I met her to give her the good news. She was delighted because the travel wallet was given to her by a member of her family and is of extreme sentimental value.

"She was extremely grateful because it holds special and important memories to her. Her husband is still in the Ukraine. He is in the military and is waiting to be deployed in battle against the Russian aggression in his region," said Cllr Teskey.

Since the theft, which Cllr Teskey called a "despicable act", he said locals have done everything they could to help her.

"I want to praise the local community for the support that was afforded to the lady. In typical Rathkeale style when the community sees someone in need they always rally together in support of the individual – that is typical of our community.

"The people of Rathkeale offered financial support, clothing and the hand of friendship. She has got a job and is employed in the town. She is a lovely lady and is settling in extremely well," said Cllr Teskey.

The Fine Gael councillor said it is a happy ending to what was an unfortunate occurrence.

"Rathkeale at times gets publicity for the wrong reasons but this is a good news story where all members of our society came together to support this lady and it is very much appreciated by her," said Cllr Teskey, who also thanked local gardai for their investigation into the theft.