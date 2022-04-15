In Pictures: 30 of the best photos from Team Limerick Clean-Up 7

MORE than 23,000 people across Limerick donned high-viz vests and loaded up their litter pickers this Good Friday for the biggest ever Team Limerick Clean-Up.
Following a two-year break due to Covid-19, TLC 7 was the biggest to date and has been hailed a huge success by the organisers.
Volunteers, including members of community groups, residents’ associations, sports clubs, schools, businesses, families, and charities, were all out in force from early morning to do their bit for their local communities and neighbourhoods.
TLC 7 was officially launched at the soon-to-open International Rugby Experience in the heart of the city centre.
Pictures by Adrian Butler, Diarmuid Greene, Don Moloney and Alan Place.
Great to see such huge engagement from all our volunteers and friends - keep #TLC7 trending and spread the good news about Limerick. pic.twitter.com/sDRUkQkVvU— Team Limerick Clean-Up (@TLC_Limerick) April 15, 2022
Supported by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and Limerick City and County Council, Team Limerick Clean-Up is endorsed by Paul O’Connell. Official partners include Mr Binman, The Limerick Leader, The Limerick Post, Live 95, I Love Limerick, Elive, Mr Binman and Dunnes Stores.
Marcus McCarthy, an apprentice block-layer and stonemason, David Conway, Chief Executive of LTT and Philippa King, Coordinator with the Southern Region Waste Management Office
