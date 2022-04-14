Search

14 Apr 2022

Council to stage clean-up of significant illegal dumping in Limerick

Council to stage clean-up of significant illegal dumping in Limerick

A number of bags are understood to have been dumped last night in Thomondgate

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

14 Apr 2022 6:15 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed it's aware of a significant amount of illegal dumping on the northside of the city.

The local authority was alerted to the scene by a local resident, who alleged that more than 100 bags of rubbish, some containing food and domestic appliances, had been left between last night and this morning at land off the New Road in Thomondgate.

It came following a meeting of the residents' association in relation to the matter in the community on Wednesday.

The authority confirmed members of its environmental department visited the site this afternoon.

The dumping has taken place on land which is not in the council's ownership.

But, due to the scale of what has taken place, it said it's arranging to have the material removed.

Limerick nature trail blighted by vandals for second time

"It will be likely next week before this is completed owing to the Easter holidays," they confirmed.

The discovery comes less than 24 hours before the seventh annual Team Limerick Clean-Up, where an estimated 21,000 volunteers are to give their local communities a spring clean.

Northside Sinn Fein councillor Sharon Benson has condemned the incident, and repeated calls to have railings erected along the path to make it harder to leave bags there.

She said: "It's disgraceful to see. People need to have respect. Thomondgate is a good community. But the bags shouldn't be dumped in any community. They should have some respect for the people who live in these areas. It's shocking. Communities put in an awful lot of effort to clean places and have pride in their areas, and it's unacceptable for these people who work so hard for this to happen. It's just not right."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media