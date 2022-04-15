Search

15 Apr 2022

Limerick company takeover to bring 50 new jobs

Michael Rooney and Dan Garry of FutureRange | Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

15 Apr 2022 7:30 PM

A BALLYSIMON Road based information technology (IT) firm has been acquired by another company in a move which will bring 50 new jobs.

FutureRange, an IT service provider in Dublin, has completed the merger of manged IT services company Garry IT.

Over the next three years, FutureRange will set up an operation in Limerick and expand its range of services.

The merger was completed following a recent management buyout of FutureRange, led by incoming managing director, Michael Rooney, and director, Mark Butler.

Mr Rooney, who comes with over 20 years of experience in the IT sector, joined FutureRange in 2017 as director of IT services. 

With 30 employees under the unified brand, FutureRange has now expanded its services to include cybersecurity with Daniel Garry, founder of Garry IT, at the helm of FutureRange’s new cybersecurity department.

Mr Garry said: “Joining forces with FutureRange means Garry IT clients can now access additional services from our growing team of experts while continuing to benefit from the personalised and tailored services they received in the past. Our expertise and capabilities in cybersecurity have been transformational for us and now positions FutureRange to maintain its market leader status at a time when digital transformation across sectors is accelerating and putting pressure on the IT supports available to many businesses.”

