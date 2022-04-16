Limerick school launched Buy-A-Brick fundraiser

SINCE taking charge of the Limerick hurlers John Kiely has built one hell of a panel and management team.

So who better to launch Oola National School’s Buy-A-Brick fundraiser than the Galbally man.

Liam Guiney, principal, said the board of management and parents council were delighted to welcome the fellow principal to the school

“All proceeds will be used to fund plans for an extension to the school yard and to develop a sensory garden. This is a very exciting venture for the school and will be a great asset considering the school currently has no green space,” said Mr Guiney.

Oola NS has been part of the Leaf project and is a Green School so they are looking forward to planting their collection of native Irish trees in the sensory garden.

The school has received Clár funding and will use this fundraiser to supplement the project.

Mr Guiney says the Buy-A-Brick initiative is in part, a legacy idea and offers families, past pupils and friends of Oola NS the chance to engrave their name in the history of the school.

The bricks cost €100 for a single brick and €180 for a double brick. The personalised message may include 24 characters on a single brick or 48 on a double brick. Donations are also welcome.

To buy a brick log onto the school website or, alternatively, contact the school by emailing office@oolans.ie