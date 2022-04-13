Vigil to be held in Limerick for murdered Sligo men

Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt
A VIGIL has been organised in Limerick for two men who were murdered in their homes in Sligo.
Limerick Pride are holding the vigil in memory of Michael Snee, age 59, and Aidan Moffitt, age 42 who were killed in their own homes.
On Monday, the body of Mr Moffitt was found at his home in Carton Heights, Sligo. He had been the subject of a serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries.
Yesterday, Gardaí discovered the body of Mr Snee who had also been subject of a serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries.
A man in his 20s has been arrested for murder, he remains in custody, detained under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Gardai are currently investigating as to whether there is any hate related motive to these murders.
Limerick Pride have called on people to show their solidarity in light of the recent attacks.
The vigil will take place on Monday, April 18 at 6pm in Arthur's Quay Park.
Gardai and the Road Safety Authority are appealing to motorists to be careful over the bank holiday weekend | FILE PHOTO
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.